NewsApril 13, 2021
Road work scheduled for Route DD in Bollinger County, Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, and Route N in Scott County
Route DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 to County Road 814, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work was started Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, according to a MoDOT news release...
Southeast Missourian

Route DD in Bollinger County closed for drainage work

Route DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 to County Road 814, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work was started Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, according to a MoDOT news release.

Bloomfield Road overpass in Cape Girardeau closed for bridge repairs

Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, between Mount Auburn Road and Siemers Drive over Interstate 55, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release says the bridge will close May 4 at 8:30 a.m. and reopen May 5 at 6 a.m.

Route N in Scott County closed for culvert replacement

Route N in Scott County, between Route D and County Road 349, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. The work will be done Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
