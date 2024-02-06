Route DD in Bollinger County closed for drainage work

Route DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 to County Road 814, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work was started Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, according to a MoDOT news release.

Bloomfield Road overpass in Cape Girardeau closed for bridge repairs

Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, between Mount Auburn Road and Siemers Drive over Interstate 55, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release says the bridge will close May 4 at 8:30 a.m. and reopen May 5 at 6 a.m.