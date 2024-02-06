Route DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 to County Road 814, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. The work was started Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, according to a MoDOT news release.
Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, between Mount Auburn Road and Siemers Drive over Interstate 55, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. A MoDOT news release says the bridge will close May 4 at 8:30 a.m. and reopen May 5 at 6 a.m.
Route N in Scott County, between Route D and County Road 349, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. The work will be done Wednesday and Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation