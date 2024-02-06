SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance

Southbound Interstate 57 in Scott County — from mile marker 2 to mile marker 1B near Miner — will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sign maintenance, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work began Monday, Oct. 28, and will continue daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 8.

EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work

Eastbound U.S. 60 in Scott County, from Harlene Street to exit 1A near Miner, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sign maintenance. A Missouri Department of Transportation new release said the work would be done daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 8.