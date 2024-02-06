All sections
October 29, 2024

Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work

Expect lane reductions on SB I-57 and EB U.S. 60 in Scott County for sign maintenance from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8. Work occurs daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

story image illustation

SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance

Southbound Interstate 57 in Scott County — from mile marker 2 to mile marker 1B near Miner — will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sign maintenance, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work began Monday, Oct. 28, and will continue daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 8.

EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work

Eastbound U.S. 60 in Scott County, from Harlene Street to exit 1A near Miner, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sign maintenance. A Missouri Department of Transportation new release said the work would be done daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 8.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

