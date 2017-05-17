Road work 5/17/17

Perryville Road to close todayfor water-line work

Perryville Road will be closed in both directions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today between Bertling Street and Clark Avenue for emergency water-line repairs and tree removal.

Main Street in Jackson to be reduced to one lane

Weather permitting, westbound West Main Street will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. today to 5 p.m. Friday at the intersections of Daisy Avenue and Morgan Street as crews remove and replace the pavement. The work, which should take about three days to complete, is part of Jackson's water-system facility plan implementation project.

Perry County Route AC reduced for maintenance