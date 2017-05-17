All sections
NewsMay 17, 2017
Road work 5/17/17
Perryville Road to close todayfor water-line work Perryville Road will be closed in both directions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today between Bertling Street and Clark Avenue for emergency water-line repairs and tree removal. Main Street in Jackson to be reduced to one lane...

Perryville Road to close todayfor water-line work

Perryville Road will be closed in both directions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today between Bertling Street and Clark Avenue for emergency water-line repairs and tree removal.

Main Street in Jackson to be reduced to one lane

Weather permitting, westbound West Main Street will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. today to 5 p.m. Friday at the intersections of Daisy Avenue and Morgan Street as crews remove and replace the pavement. The work, which should take about three days to complete, is part of Jackson's water-system facility plan implementation project.

Perry County Route AC reduced for maintenance

Route AC in Perry County, from U.S. 61 to Highway 51, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform roadside maintenance. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release stated the work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily May 23 to 26.

I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as the Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the bridge at mile marker 66. The work will begin at 7 a.m. May 30, and the work zone will be taken down at noon May 31, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near those areas.

For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation and local agencies

