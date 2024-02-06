Road work 4/27/27

Northbound I-55 reduced, off ramp closed in Cape County for bridge repairs

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County between Route AB and Highway 74 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. Because of these repairs, the northbound I-55 off ramp at exit 93A will be closed during this time. The work will take place at 6:30 a.m. May 7, according to an updated news release from MoDOT.

Route Z in Scott County closed for pipe replacement

Route Z in Scott County between Route Y and County Road 476 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe beneath the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.