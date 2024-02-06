All sections
NewsApril 27, 2017

Road work 4/27/27

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County between Route AB and Highway 74 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. Because of these repairs, the northbound I-55 off ramp at exit 93A will be closed during this time. The work will take place at 6:30 a.m. May 7, according to an updated news release from MoDOT...

Northbound I-55 reduced, off ramp closed in Cape County for bridge repairs

Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County between Route AB and Highway 74 will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. Because of these repairs, the northbound I-55 off ramp at exit 93A will be closed during this time. The work will take place at 6:30 a.m. May 7, according to an updated news release from MoDOT.

Route Z in Scott County closed for pipe replacement

Route Z in Scott County between Route Y and County Road 476 will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe beneath the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.

Route DD in Scott County closed for drainage work

Route DD in Scott County between County Road 445 and Vanduser, Missouri, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe beneath the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
