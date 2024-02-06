Road work 4/21/20

The City of Cape Girardeau Water Department will close the 1800 block of Bloomfield Street, between Koch Avenue and Louis Street, for emergency repairs beginning at 10 a.m. today, according to a city news release.
Both east- and westbound lanes will close at this location. Detours will be available. Motorists are urged to consider an alternate route, and use caution in all work zones.
Route A in Cape Girardeau County, between Route U and Highway 25, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform surface leveling, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. As work is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car, the release stated. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily May 4 through June 13.
Contractor crews will repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66 in Scott County, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate ramp and exit closures near the interchange. The work is scheduled for May 5. Closures will be at the following locations:
Ramp 1A: I-57 southbound to I-55 southbound from 6 to 10 a.m.
Ramp 66A: I-57 northbound to I-55 northbound from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Exit 66A: I-55 northbound to I-57 northbound from 1 to 6 p.m.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
