Road work 4/21/20

Portion of Bloomfield in Cape closed for repairs

The City of Cape Girardeau Water Department will close the 1800 block of Bloomfield Street, between Koch Avenue and Louis Street, for emergency repairs beginning at 10 a.m. today, according to a city news release.

Both east- and westbound lanes will close at this location. Detours will be available. Motorists are urged to consider an alternate route, and use caution in all work zones.

Cape County Route A reduced for pavement repairs

Route A in Cape Girardeau County, between Route U and Highway 25, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform surface leveling, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. As work is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car, the release stated. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily May 4 through June 13.