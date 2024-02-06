Although the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has dropped more than 2 feet over the past week, seepage on the Illinois side of the river continues to cause significant flooding in Alexander County.

Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Transporation says the Mississippi River Bridge at Chester, Illinois, could reopen as early as this weekend.

Periods of heavy rain Wednesday added to flooding in and around East Cape Girardeau and McClure. Floodwaters have forced closure of Illinois Route 3 between Route 146 and Gale and have reduced the highway to one partly water-covered lane south of McClure.

“We have nine very high-capacity pumps running at gale that are pumping close to around 900,000 gallons of water per minute, and that’s just to keep up with the backwater as it accumulates from the relief wells and rainwater,” Keith Miley with the Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday afternoon. Miley is the bureau chief of operations with IDOT’s District 9 based in Carbondale, Illinois.

Miley said there are approximately 100 “relief wells” positioned near McClure and East Cape Girardeau. “They relieve pressure off the Mississippi River levee, so when the river reaches a certain elevation the groundwater comes to the surface and that’s where a lot of water comes from that’s trapped there,” he said.

“Each one of those wells is probably producing 750 gallons of water a minute,” he said. Multiplied by 100 wells, that’s roughly 750,000 gallons, which means the pumps at Gale are barely keeping up.

“As the river recedes, then the relief wells will produce less water and that’s when we’re going to start making a lot better headway with our pumping operation,” Miley explained, adding that the pumps have been running 24 hours a day, every day, for the past two weeks.

Parts of the closed section of Route 3 between Route 146 and Gale are covered were covered by 3 to 4 inches of water as of Wednesday afternoon. In addition, floodwater had encroached two of the four lanes of Route 146 near East Cape Girardeau. “Fortunately we have four lanes there so while we have some water on the driving lanes, we can use the passing lanes to move traffic,” Miley said, noting that the water encroachment on Route 146 appeared to have stabilized between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. “I had engineering staff on site and the indication was that we hadn’t lost any headway overnight,” he said Wednesday.

Route 3 south of McClure has been reduced to one lane of traffic since early last week as floodwaters have covered most of the highway’s northbound lane.

“We’re doing the best we can to keep it open to traffic,” Miley said and explained that timing of the traffic control signals on either end of the one-lane section was adjusted earlier this week, increasing the “green” time for southbound traffic in the morning and doing the same for northbound traffic in the afternoon to improve traffic flow for people traveling in and out of Cape Girardeau for work. “That’s been a good adjustment for us,” he said.

In his 36 years in his current position, Miley said he could only remember one other flooding situation with a greater impact on Southern Illinois highways. “In 2011 we had major river flooding and unfortunately at that time the Ohio River, the Mississippi river, the Saline River and the Big Muddy were all flooding at the same time. At one point we had 25 state routes closed due to flooding,” he said.

“Our primary goal,” he continued, “is to maintain traffic on Route 3 so we can have access to and from Cape Girardeau.”

Asked when Route 3 will be fully open, Miley said “I’m hopeful that within a couple of weeks we’ll be back to open status. I wouldn’t want to suggest it could happen any quicker than that.”