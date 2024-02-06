Plans to lay 8.9 miles of asphalt overlay in the coming year were presented at Monday night’s Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.

District engineer Mark Phillips represented the Cape Special Road District and gave city councilmembers updates on ongoing projects within the southeast quadrant of Cape Girardeau County.

The district services a 98-mile area of roadways, including 9 miles of roads within city limits and 32 bridges on the national bridge inventory.

The Cape Special Road District was formed in 1912, Phillips said, and is currently governed by a three-member board — Jon Kasten, Rob Erlbacher and Steve Obermann.

The district is solely funded by Proposition 1, which passed in 2006 and raised the sales tax in Cape Girardeau County by one-half of 1 percent. Revenue generated by the tax is split among the district, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department and the Cape Girardeau County Road and Bridge Department.

In 2020, the tax is expected to generate about $2.1 million for the Cape Special Road District to maintain bridges and roads, according to Phillips.

Since 2006, about $5 million has been spent on the Cape Special Road District’s asphalt overlay program and averaged about 7 miles annually.