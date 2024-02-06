Riverside Regional Library presents annual report to commissioners

Cape Girardeau County commissioners Thursday received the 2020 annual report from Riverside Regional Library.

Library director Jeff Trinkle told commissioners he and the rest of the library administration were very proud of the fact they were able to remain open once the statewide shutdown ended.

"One thing that we are real proud of is that we opened in some fashion as soon as the shutdown was lifted, and we stayed open," Trinkle said. "We even actually increased our hours, increased services and increased providing for our communities. It's been a strange year, but everybody's had a strange year. We're no different.

"These numbers are going up more and more as we open up later in the evening. We're seeing more traffic, we're seeing more circulation. That was just something we needed to probably do a little bit sooner, but not having any experience with this. Hindsight is 20/20 but I'm slowly going blind, and this was a case of really having to kind of be flexible as you go along."

In addition to being able to stay open, Riverside experienced overall highlights last year.

Riverside began a free summer lunch program in 2020 for families in need.