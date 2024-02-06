Riverside libraries to provide free lunches

Riverside Regional Library is now providing free bagged lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic at all six of its branches in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

No income requirements or registration is necessary. Those who want a free lunch can walk in any time during the library’s open hours.

“We usually offer these free meals during our Summer Reading Program. Because of the on-going pandemic and economic struggles within our communities, the Library’s Board of Trustees decided to continue to offer the free lunches to anyone who might need them,” Jeff Trinkle, director of the Riverside Regional Library, said in a news release.