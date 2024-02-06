The River Heritage Quilters' Guild will present the 13th Biennial Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau.

More than 100 quilts have been entered to be judged by certified quilt appraiser Teajuana Mahone, owner of Teaquilts in St. Louis. Prizes will be awarded based on workmanship, design and overall appearance.

This year's theme is flying geese, a quilting pattern of rectangular patchwork components that are twice as long as they are tall, each with a peaked triangle at its center.

The competition accepted submissions from quilters in the five state region of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Winners will receive ribbons and cash prizes in seven categories. First place in all categories wins $50, second place $30 and third place $20. There will be 26 total ribbons awarded.

River Heritage Quilters' Guild member Merle Deneke stands beside a quilt she made as part of a guild challenge where she had to be inspired by a gift bag. She named the quilt "Zodiac Moon and Sun." Danny Walter

Every two hours, on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be quilt turnings where around 20 quilts will be laid out on a bed and then displayed one by one. These quilts are not in the competition and are often old family quilts or former prize winners.

Guild member Lynne Taylor said she loves to see all the old quilts.

"You can imagine being in someone's bedroom with all these quilts draped over the bed," Taylor said. "As each quilt is announced, two people hold them up and the owner of the quilt gives a little story about it, because every quilt has a story."

The River Heritage Quilters' Guild, which currently has more than 130 members, began in 1989, and meets the second Monday of every month at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Members don't actually quilt at the meetings — it serves as more of a social group for quilters and focuses on quilt education.

Barb Egbert, a nine-year member and former president of the guild, said the group has a good mix of novices and experts, and quilting is a passion for many members, but also they are friends having a good time.