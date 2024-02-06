The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is predicted to fall below 40 feet Monday for the first time in more than two months.

The river gauge reading at Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon was 41.2 feet. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district office in St. Louis, the river is expected to fall to about 39.9 feet by Monday evening, barring any substantial rainfall along the river basin in the next 48 hours.

The last time the Cape Girardeau gauge was under 40 feet was May 3.

But even though the river has dropped below the 40-foot mark, it is still substantially above the local flood stage of 32 feet and will remain above flood stage for at least another week and a half according to forecasts from the Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.

On the Illinois side of the river, water trapped inside the levee system has continued to rise as a result of seep water being forced under the levee by the swollen river. Floodwaters still cover approximately 50,000 acres of Alexander County, according to Mike Turner, the county’s director of emergency management, who said pumping operations have been offset by several pop-up thunderstorms in recent days.

“Every time we start making a little headway, it rains again,” Turner said. “And every little bit of rain makes a difference.”

Sandbagging operations will continue this weekend around the Alexander County communities of East Cape Girardeau and McClure. Illinois National Guard troops are working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily filling and placing sandbags around the perimeter of East Cape Girardeau and along Route 3 near McClure and within the community itself.

Keith Miley, operations manager with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s District 9 in Carbondale, said another 2,000 sandbags were delivered to McClure on Friday and between 400 and 500 sandbags an hour are being filled in East Cape Girardeau, which are being used to shore up sandbag levees built over the past week on the outskirts of the village.