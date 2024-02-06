River Campus to host its first Christmas Jukebox

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music and The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance are joining forces to present Christmas Jukebox, a newly conceived jazz-infused holiday event at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a university news release, the program will feature performances by Southeast's Studio Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Lab Band.

It also will feature students in Southeast's vocal performance and musical theater programs.

"Just think 'big band swing' with classic tunes -- like a jazz radio station during the holiday season," Southeast instructor of musical theater Joshua Harvey said in the release.

The performances will include music and acting and the instrumental ensembles collaborate with a choir and soloists, aiming to offer a variety of holiday entertainment.

Among other well-known Christmas songs, this year's lineup will include the classics: "Carol of the Bells," "Santa Baby" and "White Christmas."

Southeast's instructor of musical theater Ryan Townsend said the night also will feature a couple of fun arrangements people may have never heard.

"We're greeting the season with swinging holiday classics in a big band, family friendly, Yule fest," Bart Williams, assistant professor of theater said in the release. "The program offers a chance for families and friends to come together and get into the spirit."