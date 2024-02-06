River Campus to host its first Christmas Jukebox

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music and The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance are joining forces to present Christmas Jukebox, a newly conceived jazz-infused holiday event at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.
The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to a university news release, the program will feature performances by Southeast's Studio Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Lab Band.
It also will feature students in Southeast's vocal performance and musical theater programs.
"Just think 'big band swing' with classic tunes -- like a jazz radio station during the holiday season," Southeast instructor of musical theater Joshua Harvey said in the release.
The performances will include music and acting and the instrumental ensembles collaborate with a choir and soloists, aiming to offer a variety of holiday entertainment.
Among other well-known Christmas songs, this year's lineup will include the classics: "Carol of the Bells," "Santa Baby" and "White Christmas."
Southeast's instructor of musical theater Ryan Townsend said the night also will feature a couple of fun arrangements people may have never heard.
"We're greeting the season with swinging holiday classics in a big band, family friendly, Yule fest," Bart Williams, assistant professor of theater said in the release. "The program offers a chance for families and friends to come together and get into the spirit."
Townsend also said it's nice to have students participating with a "more classical approach to singing" -- talent provided by the music school -- and also being able to incorporate the Big Band element.
"And we're providing students who have more experience with acting and storytelling. ... They got a little bit of hybrid training within the two departments, which is good for the students," he said.
Emcees for the event -- both Southeast students -- are Josslyn Shaw and Andrew Freeland, who came up with the idea of having a table set up in the lobby of the River Campus where attendees can write letters to Santa or Christmas complaints, Townsend said.
"Then, they are going to try to work that into their dialogue while hosting the event," he said.
Townsend said he likes the idea of the two departments coming together for the occasion because they have so much in common.
"We're all training our students to be performers," he said.
Tickets may be purchased at rivercampus.org.
