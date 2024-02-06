All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 29, 2018
River Campus to host its first Christmas Jukebox
Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music and The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance are joining forces to present Christmas Jukebox, a newly conceived jazz-infused holiday event at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music and The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance are joining forces to present Christmas Jukebox, a newly conceived jazz-infused holiday event at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a university news release, the program will feature performances by Southeast's Studio Jazz Ensemble and the Jazz Lab Band.

It also will feature students in Southeast's vocal performance and musical theater programs.

"Just think 'big band swing' with classic tunes -- like a jazz radio station during the holiday season," Southeast instructor of musical theater Joshua Harvey said in the release.

The performances will include music and acting and the instrumental ensembles collaborate with a choir and soloists, aiming to offer a variety of holiday entertainment.

Among other well-known Christmas songs, this year's lineup will include the classics: "Carol of the Bells," "Santa Baby" and "White Christmas."

Southeast's instructor of musical theater Ryan Townsend said the night also will feature a couple of fun arrangements people may have never heard.

"We're greeting the season with swinging holiday classics in a big band, family friendly, Yule fest," Bart Williams, assistant professor of theater said in the release. "The program offers a chance for families and friends to come together and get into the spirit."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Townsend also said it's nice to have students participating with a "more classical approach to singing" -- talent provided by the music school -- and also being able to incorporate the Big Band element.

"And we're providing students who have more experience with acting and storytelling. ... They got a little bit of hybrid training within the two departments, which is good for the students," he said.

Emcees for the event -- both Southeast students -- are Josslyn Shaw and Andrew Freeland, who came up with the idea of having a table set up in the lobby of the River Campus where attendees can write letters to Santa or Christmas complaints, Townsend said.

"Then, they are going to try to work that into their dialogue while hosting the event," he said.

Townsend said he likes the idea of the two departments coming together for the occasion because they have so much in common.

"We're all training our students to be performers," he said.

Tickets may be purchased at rivercampus.org.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Lawyers seek Supreme Court intervention hours before a Misso...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
NewsSep. 24
Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy