The 11th annual Percussion Ensemble's Family Holiday Concert will be 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau, with performances by the Southeast Missouri State University musical theater ensemble, percussion ensemble, clarinet choir and saxophone choir.

Guest artists for the show include Edge Aerial Arts Performance Youth Ensemble and Gabe Martinez, worship pastor at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Shane Mizicko, professor of music and director of percussion ensemble, drum line and front ensemble said when the program first began, the intent was to have a professional, quality concert geared toward families with young children.

"Every year we have different guest artists. We haven't had musical theater singers for a while, so that's kind of new," he said.

Martinez was chosen after Mizicko learned of his style of singing and playing, Mizicko said.

Martinez will be involved in three short duet pieces, involving mostly guitar and drums.

The program is less than an hour long, Mizicko said, and most of the music is fast-paced.

There's also a visual component to it, he said, with opportunities for the crowd to engage.

A slideshow will be featured to add even more visual excitement to children-favorites such as "Frosty the Snowman," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and a "Polar Express" medley, according to a news release.

Children are invited to participate in coloring activities before the show, and milk and cookies will be provided at the conclusion of the concert.