Southeast Missouri State University is set to host its annual Dobbins Conservatory Extravaganza featuring a sneak peek of the River Campus' upcoming production of "The Wizard of Oz".
The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the River Campus. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance puts on the event to help senior performing arts students raise funds to attend a professional master class series and take part in a talent showcase for agents and casting directors in New York as they prepare to begin their careers. Students who make the trip will spend the week of spring break in residence with the CRY HAVOC Company Inc., a not-for-profit theater in New York, to prepare for the hourlong showcase and participate in professional preparation workshops with actors, directors and playwrights from the company.
"(The students) are just so dedicated," said Sara Steffens, Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance administrative assistant. "Their commitment to the show, to what their part is, the characters, the singing — with it being a musical, it's just so diverse because you have to sing, you have to act and you have to dance. It's a very versatile group of students, and just the talent is amazing."
The Extravaganza begins at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour featuring heavy hors d'oeuvres from SEMO Dining and an opportunity for attendees to interact with the senior performing arts students. At approximately 6:30 p.m., staff will escort those in attendance into Bedell Performance Hall to view an exclusive dress rehearsal of the department's upcoming production of "The Wizard of Oz" ahead of the show opening Wednesday, April 10.
Senior musical theater major Lydia Botello will don the ruby slippers in the lead role of Dorothy Gale as she makes her way to the Emerald City while the Wicked Witch — played by junior acting student Joy Ross — attempts to stop her.
"It's just going to be a very magical time," Steffens said. "I think people of all ages will really, really enjoy it and love it. It's such a charming show and we're really excited."
The Extravaganza is sponsored by Century Casino Cape Girardeau, Commerce Bank, Mercy Hospital Southeast, SEMO Dining and Southfork Lighting. Tickets are available at www.semo.edu/extravaganza and cost $50 per person, with tables of eight available for $375. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Saturday, April 6, by emailing Steffens at ssteffens@semo.edu, calling her at (573) 651-2149 or by registering online after purchasing tickets. In addition to purchasing tickets online, those interested may call Steffens' office to RSVP and pay at the doors on the day of the event with a check.
