Southeast Missouri State University is set to host its annual Dobbins Conservatory Extravaganza featuring a sneak peek of the River Campus' upcoming production of "The Wizard of Oz".

The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the River Campus. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance puts on the event to help senior performing arts students raise funds to attend a professional master class series and take part in a talent showcase for agents and casting directors in New York as they prepare to begin their careers. Students who make the trip will spend the week of spring break in residence with the CRY HAVOC Company Inc., a not-for-profit theater in New York, to prepare for the hourlong showcase and participate in professional preparation workshops with actors, directors and playwrights from the company.

"(The students) are just so dedicated," said Sara Steffens, Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance administrative assistant. "Their commitment to the show, to what their part is, the characters, the singing — with it being a musical, it's just so diverse because you have to sing, you have to act and you have to dance. It's a very versatile group of students, and just the talent is amazing."