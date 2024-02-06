Storyteller Marlene B. Rivero of Grand Chain, Illinois, said she’s eager for people to learn “little nuggets” about history during her living-history presentation and portrayal of freed slave Elizabeth Keckley on Tuesday at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

This event is part of the Crisp Museum’s celebration of Black History Month — and it’s not the first time Rivero has been asked to host an event at Southeast Missouri State University.

“I did present Harriet Tubman, and [the River Campus] asked me if I would come and present Elizabeth Keckley,” she said by phone Thursday.

Keckley was a seamstress and friend of Mary Todd Lincoln, wife to President Abraham Lincoln. She was in the White House from 1861 until the president was assassinated in 1867, Rivero said.

Rivero described the event Tuesday as a re-enactment, as she will be dressed as Keckley, who was the next to the last person Mary Todd Lincoln interviewed for the job.

“The character talks about her life from slavery up to the period in the White House,” Rivero said. “Afterwards, I will open the floor for question and answer.”

And what secured the job, Rivero said, was the bodice part of the dress, crafted by Keckley.

“She basically was the African-American person in the White House that gained attention because of her book, ‘Behind the Seams,’” Rivero said. “She wrote this autobiography telling about her own life, as well as her time as a seamstress and what she heard behind closed doors, and the controversy the book brought.”

Rivero stressed the importance of the event because she said it lets people know “black people knew Lincoln.”