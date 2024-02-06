A full-week of festivities on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus came to a close this past weekend during the eighth annual Summer Arts Festival.

The festival offered visual and performing arts exhibitions and activities.

The Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival, a new addition to the festival this year, closed out it's week with performances, a panel discussion and an awards ceremony.

The playwright festival consisted of two divisions: short plays and full-length plays, said Kitt Lavoie, assistant professor of theater, acting and directing at Southeast. Five finalists were selected in both categories.

Lavoie said the top five full-length plays were selected out of more than 750 submissions from around the United States.

"The Romantic Movement" by Emily Bohannon, a playwright, screenwriter and actress originally from Sandersville, Georgia, was selected as the winner of the festival.

Her play will receive a full production next spring as part of the 2021-2022 Dobbins Conservatory season and be considered for publication with Concord Theatricals.

"The Romantic Movement" is set in the summer of 1967 in rural Florida. High school students gather to study classical music during the heart of the Vietnam War and the Summer of Love, according to the event program.

"[My play] is really a play about yourself — figuring out who you are through art, and becoming sort of alive to music and the joy of that, and the joy of finding a community and people who understand you through music," Bohannon said. "The larger question, though, is, sort of, young people figuring out who they are."

Bohannon said the play offered her an opportunity to write about some of her own personal experiences, such as growing up playing an instrument and participating in band programs throughout school, and create characters she would have liked to play in her undergrad years.