Ring in the season with holiday-themed events throughout area

It's as if the clock struck midnight Thanksgiving night and suddenly holiday music began playing in every store, neighbors have put up Christmas lights, garland hangs from downtown light posts.
As the classic Christmas song goes, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Here's a list of holiday-themed events to kick off the start of the season.
Explore downtown Cape Girardeau in all its holiday splendor at this annual event hosted by Old Town Cape. The holiday tour is a two-day event featuring family-friendly activities from caroling to carriage rides.
On Friday, get your picture taken with Santa in front of the Christmas tree in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street or hitch a ride on a horse-drawn wagon. On Saturday, take pictures with the Grinch.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
More info at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.
See holiday-themed floats and parade participants travel through uptown Jackson at this annual event.
After the parade, the Cape Girardeau County History Center will host an indoor Nativity walk. Santa will be on-site for photos in the history center's annex at 110 High St.
At 5 p.m. Sunday.
More info at www.ujro.org.
Get the holiday spirit while supporting a good cause at Scott City Historical Museum's annual Christmas in Our Town event at 1514 Main St. For $5, partake in a wide variety of activities from gingerbread house making to a snowman building contest. A photo scavenger hunt will also be held from 2 to 4 p.m.
Festivities will be followed by a parade at 5 p.m., with hot chocolate, cookies and a lighting of the town's Christmas tree.
From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
More info at the museum's Facebook page.
Rumor has it a certain white-bearded man left candy canes throughout Shawnee Park in Cape Girardeau. The city's Parks and Recreation staff need the help of local kids to find them.
Kids will receive cookies and hot chocolate after their candy cane hunt. To store their loot, kids will be given a bag they get to decorate themselves.
From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
More info at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
Various dates and times through Dec. 12.
There isn't a single season that looks bad on the Glenn House. Glenn House volunteers vamp the Victorian mansion with different holiday decorations every year, so if you've already toured this architectural icon, expect to see something different.
More info at www.glennhouse.org.