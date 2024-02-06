Ring in the season with holiday-themed events throughout area

It's as if the clock struck midnight Thanksgiving night and suddenly holiday music began playing in every store, neighbors have put up Christmas lights, garland hangs from downtown light posts.

As the classic Christmas song goes, it's the most wonderful time of the year. Here's a list of holiday-themed events to kick off the start of the season.

Annual Downtown Holiday Open House

Explore downtown Cape Girardeau in all its holiday splendor at this annual event hosted by Old Town Cape. The holiday tour is a two-day event featuring family-friendly activities from caroling to carriage rides.

On Friday, get your picture taken with Santa in front of the Christmas tree in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street or hitch a ride on a horse-drawn wagon. On Saturday, take pictures with the Grinch.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

More info at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.

Uptown Jackson Christmas Parade

See holiday-themed floats and parade participants travel through uptown Jackson at this annual event.

After the parade, the Cape Girardeau County History Center will host an indoor Nativity walk. Santa will be on-site for photos in the history center's annex at 110 High St.

At 5 p.m. Sunday.

More info at www.ujro.org.