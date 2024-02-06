Rideshare regulations speed through Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft are hoping to expand services to Missouri customers under proposed statewide regulations for the app-based companies.

Legislators are taking another crack at a proposal that would require a yearly $5,000 registration fee, local and national driver-background checks and vehicle inspections and exempt such companies from local or municipal taxes. A similar bill stalled last year in the Senate.

Proponents hope regulations will bring jobs to people looking for employment as "private contractors" who can make their own hours.

Critics argue the regulations don't go far enough to ensure passenger safety, saying driver-insurance requirements are too lax, and background checks aren't sufficient. Some lawmakers are concerned about the loss of revenue from the tax exemptions.

Uber operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Lyft doesn't operate in Missouri after a 2014 lawsuit with the St. Louis Taxi Commission.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Kirk Mathews, said municipal regulations are creating a "barrier to entry" for rideshare companies.

For example, someone picked up in Springfield and dropped off in Joplin can't get a ride back because Joplin doesn't have Uber or Lyft.

House Speaker Ron Richardson called the bill a "priority" on the first day of the session. By the end of the first full week, the proposal had passed through two committees.