Rick Walter had long-overdue shoulder surgery Friday, Sept. 8, and won't work another day as police chief of Scott City. He turned in a letter announcing his retirement last week.

He said the timing was right to recover from surgery, do some traveling with his wife and see what the future holds. Part of that future, he said, will include helping Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb and his special prosecutor with the investigation of the unsolved Mischelle Lawless murder.

Meanwhile, Capt. Chris Griggs will assume the duties of chief on an interim basis.

Walter, who turns 63 this month, is eligible for some Social Security benefits and a pension, he said.

Walter declined to get into specifics about the details that preceded his departure, but he said he and his wife, Lisa, have been talking for years about traveling the country. A combination of things made it possible and good timing to do that now, he said. Walter said he left of his own choosing and was not forced to resign. He said he's aware of rumors floating around on social media and cautioned people to not believe them.

Rick Walter speaks April 21, 2022, to the monthly coffee of Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce. Walter has retired as Scott City police chief after 18 months on the job. Jeff Long

Walter said he's proud of his staff and the work the department did under his leadership.