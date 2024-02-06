Rick Walter had long-overdue shoulder surgery Friday, Sept. 8, and won't work another day as police chief of Scott City. He turned in a letter announcing his retirement last week.
He said the timing was right to recover from surgery, do some traveling with his wife and see what the future holds. Part of that future, he said, will include helping Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Don Cobb and his special prosecutor with the investigation of the unsolved Mischelle Lawless murder.
Meanwhile, Capt. Chris Griggs will assume the duties of chief on an interim basis.
Walter, who turns 63 this month, is eligible for some Social Security benefits and a pension, he said.
Walter declined to get into specifics about the details that preceded his departure, but he said he and his wife, Lisa, have been talking for years about traveling the country. A combination of things made it possible and good timing to do that now, he said. Walter said he left of his own choosing and was not forced to resign. He said he's aware of rumors floating around on social media and cautioned people to not believe them.
Walter said he's proud of his staff and the work the department did under his leadership.
"We brought in a hard-working crew, and we got a lot of fentanyl off the streets and other dangerous drugs," Walter said.
Walter said he had not taken a vacation since he began as chief in April 2022. The accrued vacation time will allow his shoulder time to heal, and he can begin a new chapter.
"I'm happy. I really am," Walter said. "My family is happy that now I'll be able to take some time off."
Before Walter was hired as Scott City's chief, he served as county sheriff from 2005 to 2017.
He's known nationally for reopening the 1992 Mischelle Lawless murder investigation. Partly because of information Walter uncovered, Josh Kezer was exonerated with an actual innocence ruling, undoing wrongful convictions of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Lawless was killed on the exit ramp of Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri. The murder is still unsolved, though Walter filed probable cause against two suspects in 2017. A grand jury was called, but no charges were brought in that case.
Cobb, with approval from the court, has hired a special prosecutor to look into the case. A former Cape Girardeau County detective has been assigned to the case. Walter said he believes he can help the cause.
Walter said he has no specific plans to jump back into full-time law enforcement anytime soon, but he hasn't ruled out doing some work in areas that interest him, such as working with national organizations on human trafficking cases.
Griggs, who has been captain at the department for more than a year, has been named interim chief. City administrator Dustin Whitworth recently told the Southeast Missourian the city would "lay low" for the time being, and eventually the City Council will decide next steps. Griggs also served as a patrolman in the 1990s, Whitworth recently told the Southeast Missourian.
Griggs was previously the chief at Miner, Missouri, where he was impeached in 2019 on accusations he did not fulfill 40-hour work weeks. He was also sued by a former employee for sex discrimination and creating a hostile work environment. The case went to mediation and was dismissed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.