Reynolds House in downtown Cape Girardeau undergoing rehabilitation

A Cape Girardeau building that predates the Civil War is about to see a revival.

The Reynolds House, built in 1857 and located at 623 N. Main St., is undergoing a rehabilitation that contractor Brock Milam of Benton, Missouri, said will make the structure “like a new building.”

The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and was designated as a local historic landmark in 1996 by city government.

“It will only receive work that’s necessary to preserve the structure and it will completely retain its historic integrity,” said Alyssa Phares, president of the board of directors of the James Reynolds House Foundation, which owns the building.

She said the rehabilitation of the building should be completed by the beginning of summer.

The Reynolds House is seen Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Phares said the building is going through a rehabilitation rather than a renovation. She said this is because the building will be put to a “new use that requires minimal change to the defining characteristics of the building.”

This, she said, is not preserving the building as it once was, but rather rehabbing the building so it can be used in the future.

The fireplaces, of which Milam said there is one in each room of the building, will be redone. But he said the fireplaces won’t be used.

Milam said while a new roof was put on the building 11 years ago, new electric, heating and cooling and plumbing are some of the additions this time around.

He said drywall will be added to the ceilings and the walls will be replastered. New floors throughout the building, including the porch, with the exception of one room of the house will also be installed, Milam said.

Contractor Brock Milam looks out an upstairs' window while showing some of the area under rehabilitation at the Reynolds House on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

Phares said the interior floor plan will only be changed to accommodate a handicapped-accessible bathroom.

“It’s just a piece of work, of history, that has to be worked on,” Milam said. “It’s just a neat old building.”

The exterior of the property will receive the least amount of work, Phares said. Only materials that need to be removed and replaced, such as something that has rotted, will be removed, she said.