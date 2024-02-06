All sections
NewsDecember 16, 2019
Reward offered in Michele Bell disappearance
It has been one week since 36-year-old Michele Bell disappeared from Caruthersville, Missouri, and family members are now offering a reward for information leading to her location. A group of about 45 people aided Saturday in search for Bell, including officials from the Caruthersville Police Department and Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, but the search parties returned empty-handed...
Ben Matthews
It has been one week since 36-year-old Michele Bell disappeared from Caruthersville, Missouri, and family members are now offering a reward for information leading to her location.

A group of about 45 people aided Saturday in search for Bell, including officials from the Caruthersville Police Department and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department, but the search parties returned empty-handed.

Bell’s uncle, Robert Chandler, said crews covered about 15 miles of Interstate 55 from Bassett, Arkansas, to Turrell, Arkansas, and adjoining streets and county roads, near where Bell’s car was found and she was last seen.

The family is planning another search party soon, according to Chandler, but have been waiting to hear which areas the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas has already searched.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at (573) 333-0000, the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 3332-4101 or the Crime Tips hotline in Mississippi County, Arkansas, at (870) 658-7024.

Local News
