Reward offered in Michele Bell disappearance

Bell’s uncle, Robert Chandler, said crews covered about 15 miles of Interstate 55 from Bassett, Arkansas, to Turrell, Arkansas, and adjoining streets and county roads, near where Bell’s car was found and she was last seen.

The family is planning another search party soon, according to Chandler, but have been waiting to hear which areas the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department in Arkansas has already searched.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Caruthersville Police Department at (573) 333-0000, the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 3332-4101 or the Crime Tips hotline in Mississippi County, Arkansas, at (870) 658-7024.