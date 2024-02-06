Reward offered in case of missing Sikeston woman

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A reward is now being offered for a Sikeston woman who has been missing since 2021.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Shyann Morrison went missing in February 2021 and friends, family and law enforcement are still searching for her, asking for information as to where she may be and what might have happened to her.

"The Friends of Shyann Morrison" have obtained $5,000 for reward money that can provide information that leads to the location of Shyann or verifiable information as to what exactly happened to Shyann. "The Friends of Shyann Morrison" have chosen to remain anonymous at this time.

Morrison, 21, was reportedly last seen Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek II in Sikeston. She was wearing a red jacket with fur, black pants and brown boots. She may have been on her way to Texas. Morrison is described as having red/auburn hair and brown eyes, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds.

"Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann," said "The Friends of Shyann Morrison" in a statement. "We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann's family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her."