Reward offered in case of missing Sikeston woman

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A reward is now being offered for a Sikeston woman who has been missing since 2021.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Shyann Morrison went missing in February 2021 and friends, family and law enforcement are still searching for her, asking for information as to where she may be and what might have happened to her.
"The Friends of Shyann Morrison" have obtained $5,000 for reward money that can provide information that leads to the location of Shyann or verifiable information as to what exactly happened to Shyann. "The Friends of Shyann Morrison" have chosen to remain anonymous at this time.
Morrison, 21, was reportedly last seen Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek II in Sikeston. She was wearing a red jacket with fur, black pants and brown boots. She may have been on her way to Texas. Morrison is described as having red/auburn hair and brown eyes, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds.
"Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann," said "The Friends of Shyann Morrison" in a statement. "We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann's family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her."
Morrison lived in Sikeston for just two months at the time she went missing. She had reportedly moved to Sikeston from Texas with a man and she was reported missing by someone she lived with, according to Sikeston DPS Detective Matt Cotner.
Morrison's mother is still seeking answers to where her daughter is.
"Shyann this is to you from your dad and I, we just want to know that you are OK; you are loved; we miss you very much; we just want to know that you are OK. And your baby sister regrets every day that you have been gone because of the fight that you and her had, and she just wants to make it right because she loves you. She cries every night and prays every night for you to come home. We love you from the bottom of our hearts to the moon and back," Morrison's mother said.
Morrison has also been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, a national clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases throughout the United States. In the coming days posters and flyers will be handed out as well as distributed throughout the community with Morrison's picture.
Anyone with any information that can lead to the location or information as to what happened to Morrison may contact Sikeston DPS Detective Matt Cotner at (573) 475-3787.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.