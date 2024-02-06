Review: 'Weather' may be last for Huey Lewis and The News'

"Weather" is the first album of original songs from Huey Lewis and The News in nearly two decades and it may also be their last.

Lewis has been suffering for decades from an inner-ear disorder that causes afflictions like hearing loss and vertigo, but the condition got much worse just days after the band finished mixing the songs on "Weather" with legendary studio wizard Bob Clearmountain.

Lewis suddenly lost hearing in both ears before a January 2018 concert in Dallas and it's been a struggle ever since, putting at risk any more recording sessions and live dates.

Even if it's just seven songs totaling barely 26 minutes, "Weather" sounds complete nevertheless, with the band's trademark sounds and usually festive moods present and accounted for.