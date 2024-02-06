All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 14, 2020

Review: 'Weather' may be last for Huey Lewis and The News'

"Weather" is the first album of original songs from Huey Lewis and The News in nearly two decades and it may also be their last. Lewis has been suffering for decades from an inner-ear disorder that causes afflictions like hearing loss and vertigo, but the condition got much worse just days after the band finished mixing the songs on "Weather" with legendary studio wizard Bob Clearmountain...

By PABLO GORONDI ~ Associated Press
This cover image released by BMG shows "Weather" by Huey Lewis and The News.
This cover image released by BMG shows "Weather" by Huey Lewis and The News.Associated Press

"Weather" is the first album of original songs from Huey Lewis and The News in nearly two decades and it may also be their last.

Lewis has been suffering for decades from an inner-ear disorder that causes afflictions like hearing loss and vertigo, but the condition got much worse just days after the band finished mixing the songs on "Weather" with legendary studio wizard Bob Clearmountain.

Lewis suddenly lost hearing in both ears before a January 2018 concert in Dallas and it's been a struggle ever since, putting at risk any more recording sessions and live dates.

Even if it's just seven songs totaling barely 26 minutes, "Weather" sounds complete nevertheless, with the band's trademark sounds and usually festive moods present and accounted for.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

First single "Her Love is Killin' Me" feels like a dusted-off classic from their 1980s heyday, and it's nearly that old, having been written back when guitarist Chris Hayes was still in the band. "While We're Young," in light of what is now known, opens the album like a premonition -- "Life is short/Let's take advantage of every opportunity."

"Pretty Girls Everywhere," upholds the band's custom of covers from the 1950s and '60s which goes all the way back to their second album, "Picture This." They have even recorded two full albums of covers, including their previous studio release, "Soulsville," a 2010 collection of Stax deep cuts. Here, Eugene Church's timeless tune includes some rollicking backing vocals and piano.

Acoustic guitar and lap steel bathe "One of the Boys" in country sounds, as it was originally written by Lewis for Willie Nelson. It ends the album on another poignant note -- "Playing with my friends/Till the music ends."

All in all, "Weather" is a short but sweet addition to the Huey Lewis and The News catalog, with its best songs worthy of inclusion in their next "Greatest Hits" package.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 25
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy