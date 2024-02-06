Jim Welker is retiring as superintendent of Cape Girardeau’s public schools after nine years, clearing the way for assistant superintendent for administrative services Neil Glass to step in at the beginning of July.

Welker’s career has spanned 39 years, working as an agriculture instructor at Delta schools for 9 1/2 years, then as supervisor of agricultural education with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for 10 years.

Moving back into administration, he worked at Sikeston’s school district for two years as the adult education coordinator, financial officer, “whatever they needed, really,” Welker said.

Then he joined Jackson’s school district as assistant superintendent in charge of finance for eight years, before coming to Cape Girardeau.

“It’s been a great experience,” Welker said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Welker said one initial goal was to create a sense of stability in the central office in Cape Girardeau.

“There had been several superintendents over a period of just a few years prior to that, kind of a revolving door,” he said. “If nothing else, by being here nine years, I think I’ve created some of that (stability).”

He said he gives a lot of credit to Glass and the rest of the staff.

“All of the principals and teachers, I need to give them a lot of credit, too,” Welker said.

Welker said he and Glass also had a goal of forming a long-range facility plan.

“Some of our buildings had been let go a little bit in terms of deferred maintenance,” he said.

A committee was formed to assess all facilities in the district.

After the comprehensive study was finished, the long-range plan was developed in two phases.

Phase one, Welker said, was a $40 million bond issue passed by voters in 2010.

“It touched almost every building,” he said, with new roofs, HVAC and flooring improvements, additional classroom space and security upgrades.

The junior high also received a new library, and the middle school had office space and a new hallway built between the main building and the gym.

At the time, several teachers at the high school used carts to move from classroom to classroom, he said.

And the high school went from having no auditorium or stadium to having both, Welker said.

Phase two in 2015 included two big renovation projects at the junior-high school: adding classrooms, labs and office space, plus renovating the existing building.

“We had kind of left it out of the first bond issue,” he said of the junior-high project.

During phase two, the district added a building at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. The building, which recently opened, houses the Cape College Center and several health-occupational programs.

“We had been renting space at Doctors’ Park for some programs because there was just no space,” Welker said. “We’re very pleased to have that building, both for Cape College Center and other programs.”

Welker said there were other smaller projects, but they all should be finished this summer.

He said another part of the district’s focus is working to mitigate poverty’s effects on students.

“One thing I think people don’t necessarily realize is about 68 percent of our students are affected by poverty,” he said.

That’s the percentage who use the free and reduced-rate lunch program at the schools, Welker said.

One of the district’s goals is to figure out how to address student needs better. Through programs with United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters and other organizations, Welker said the district is making improvements in tracking data, identifying needs and how best to address those needs, whether through additional support in reading with the United Way’s Read to Succeed program or Big Brothers Big Sisters’ ABC Today.

“We know we have to address the needs of our students if we expect them to be successful,” Welker said.

Welker said one of the challenges facing the district was the graduation rate. Most recently, it’s up to 87 or 88 percent, he said.