Robert Hamblin has written or edited 39 books, including his latest, “Epiphanies, Large and Small,” a volume of collected poems on subjects including growing up in Mississippi, participating in sports, living in London, reflecting on God and religion, aging, and caring for a spouse stricken with Alzheimer’s.

Hamblin, a retired professor of English at Southeast Missouri State University, described the book in the preface as “a type of autobiography,” reflecting “the innumerable convergences that constitute a life — with family and friends, colleagues, strangers, nature, God, places, events, ideas, memories, dreams.”

The new release is available on Amazon.com or directly from the author.

Hamblin sat down with the Southeast Missourian for a Q&A.

Q: In your writing career, you’ve touched on a number of subjects, from baseball to coaches’ careers to illness to William Faulkner. Do you choose your subjects, or do you write about what you gravitate toward? What does that process look like?

RH: I think it can work either way. Sometimes I choose a topic because of a particular interest or background or experience (my writing about sports, for example), but sometimes (as with the Alzheimer’s poems) it seems as if the subject chooses me. The important thing, which writers learn early on, is to “stay woke” (to use the popular phrase from contemporary slang) — that is, to stay keenly alert; to pay attention to what is being done, said, or read; to be continually on the lookout for what might make a good poem or story. As with any skill or art, the process gets easier the more you practice.

Q: What do you consider a few of your career highlights?

RH: Meeting L.D. Brodsky and collaborating with him on his world-class collection of William Faulkner materials opened up some marvelous opportunities for me to lecture, publish and travel. Teaching in the Missouri London Program led to a book of poems about London. “Win or Win: A Season with Ron Shumate” was fun to write, since I’m a big sports fan. “This House, This Town,” about restoring an historic home and living in downtown Cape, was also a great pleasure to write. The biography of Evans Harrington, the Ole Miss professor who was active in the civil rights movement, has been especially well received in my native state of Mississippi. And I’m very pleased that the recent poems about Alzheimer’s are proving helpful to many who are also traveling that difficult journey with Kaye and me.