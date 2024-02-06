All sections
May 6, 2021

Restorations underway for Bicentennial Mural in downtown Cape

If you had to stay outside through 28 years of erratic Missouri weather, you wouldn't look too great either. The Bicentennial Mural has towered over Broadway and North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau since 1993. Since then, it has cracked and faded, and is in great need of repair, according to Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape's assistant director...

Monica Obradovic
Artist Craig Thomas applies primer to cracks in the Bicentennial Mural at the corner of Broadway and Fountain Street on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jake Wells designed the mural in 1993. This is the second time Thomas has restored the mural.
Artist Craig Thomas applies primer to cracks in the Bicentennial Mural at the corner of Broadway and Fountain Street on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau. Jake Wells designed the mural in 1993. This is the second time Thomas has restored the mural.Monica Obradovic

If you had to stay outside through 28 years of erratic Missouri weather, you wouldn't look too great either.

The Bicentennial Mural has towered over Broadway and North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau since 1993. Since then, it has cracked and faded, and is in great need of repair, according to Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape's assistant director.

The mural depicts explorers Don Louis Lorimier and Sieur Jean Girardot during the founding of Cape Girardeau in 1792. Artist and educator Jake Wells painted the scene in 1993 for Cape Girardeau's 200th anniversary. No major changes will be made to the mural, only restorations.

"It should look exactly the same as the original when they're done with it," LaVenture said.

Local multimedia artist Craig Thomas began working on the restorations Monday. Thomas is also credited with helping paint the murals on the Mississippi River floodwall in downtown Cape Girardeau.

This is the second time Thomas has been called to restore the mural; he painted similar touch-ups in 2012.

Portions of the mural have peeled away with the building's stucco walls. Thomas will have to re-paint some parts.

"I'm just glad they didn't just paint over it, because that happens a lot," Thomas said. "There's not enough interest in doing restorations like these anymore."

Thomas expects to finish restoring the mural within the next two to three weeks.

