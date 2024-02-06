Restorations underway for Bicentennial Mural in downtown Cape

If you had to stay outside through 28 years of erratic Missouri weather, you wouldn't look too great either.

The Bicentennial Mural has towered over Broadway and North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau since 1993. Since then, it has cracked and faded, and is in great need of repair, according to Sarah LaVenture, Old Town Cape's assistant director.

The mural depicts explorers Don Louis Lorimier and Sieur Jean Girardot during the founding of Cape Girardeau in 1792. Artist and educator Jake Wells painted the scene in 1993 for Cape Girardeau's 200th anniversary. No major changes will be made to the mural, only restorations.

"It should look exactly the same as the original when they're done with it," LaVenture said.