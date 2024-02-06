Restaurant equipment to be sold at auction

Fixtures and equipment from two former Cape Girardeau restaurants -- ranging from tables and chairs to refrigerators and flat screen televisions -- will be sold next week through an online auction service.

However, plans for the former Ruby Tuesday and O'Charley's restaurant buildings -- and the property where they are located -- have not been announced by Drury Southwest, which owns the buildings and real estate.

A source at Drury Southwest told the Missourian last week it may be several months yet before any announcement is made about future of the vacant buildings or site.

The side-by-side restaurants, at the intersection of William Street and South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, closed more than six months ago when neither franchise renewed leases with the Drury organization.

All of the equipment and fixtures in the auctions can be viewed at topshopauctions.com. They can also be inspected in person between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant locations. The Ruby Tuesday building is at 3069 William St. while the former O'Charley's building is next door at 3093 William St.

The general public is welcome to bid on all auction items. Information about how to register and bid in the auctions can be found on the Top Shop Auctions website.