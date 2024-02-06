Restart to begin this summer for Cape's Capaha Park Rose Garden

The Rose Garden in Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park, originally established in 1954, will be back but it's going to take a little while, reports Julia Jones, the city's director of parks and recreation.

Rosebushes were removed from the site Jan. 11 by city workers, but not before some roses were saved and preserved by local residents.

"(The garden) has been in disrepair for some time and local clubs have struggled with maintenance, partly because there hasn't been quality soil there for years," Jones said.

Two groups have worked on the 67-year-old plot for years -- the Ramblewood Garden Club and the Four Seasons Garden Club.

The Southeast Missouri State University Horticulture Club has also taken interest in the Rose Garden.

Jones, who has directed the department for nearly 10 years, also noted trees on the back side of the garden had gotten overgrown.

"This makes it difficult for roses, which prefer full sun," she said.