Response to Cape Girardeau water emergency hailed

This story is updated.

Much of Thursday's Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting was devoted to an after-action report following Cape Girardeau's water issue earlier this week, a now-repaired leak in a 14-inch water main.

The crisis, which came to light Monday evening, caused school closings, business disruptions, a run on bottled water at area stores and a lack of drinkable water for Cape Girardeau city residents.

The county's emergency management director, Mark Winkler, laid out for commissioners a portion of the area's multi-agency response.

What follows highlights a few examples of the effort made, according to Winkler.

Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Buchheit, Pepsi, Kohlfeld Distributing, Saint Francis Medical Center, American Red Cross, among other companies and organizations, were lauded for their willingness to help supply potable (safe for drinking) water.

"We ended up with 18.5 pallets of water we could get our hands on immediately," Winkler noted.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy asked about the city of Jackson's help.