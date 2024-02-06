Residential developments picking up in downtown Cape Girardeau

Last year saw the opening of the Courtyard Cape Girardeau Downtown hotel and last month saw the opening of a high-profile residential housing development in the form of Centurion Development LLC’s restored Lorimier Apartments. Barring an unforeseen setback, the coming months should see another high-end residential development brought to fruition in Kenny Pincksten’s Riverview Courts, a series of luxury homes on North Main Street, and the developer said the project has been so well-received he’s moving forward with plans to build a second similar development nearby because, as he sees it, downtown is the place to be.

“There’s been millions of dollars that have been invested in downtown Cape in the last five years,” he said.

And as a Cape Girardeau native, Pincksten said the proof those bets are paying off can be seen on the sidewalk on the weekends.

“I remember downtown Cape Girardeau when it was basically our mall,” he said. “All the traffic and foot traffic, all the stores. I can remember the events downtown. In the past five years, you can see that coming back again.”

Sarah LaVenture, assistant director of Old Town Cape, said Pincksten’s impression of downtown growth is borne out in the quarterly statistics her organization collects to measure new jobs, new businesses, residential housing options and other metrics in the downtown area.

Downtown Cape Girardeau is seen in a drone photo at dusk. Southeast Missourian file

“We’ve seen a continued upswing in the numbers in downtown,” she said.

LaVenture declined to share specific figures before Old Town Cape’s annual report is ready to be published, but said it will be released Feb. 28.

Pincksten, who was also behind the restoration of the Vasterling Suites at the corner of North Fountain Street and Broadway, which opened in the summer of 2013, said people are often drawn to live downtown for the atmosphere and proximity to workplaces and other amenities.

“We [as developers] spend a lot of money to provide amenities,” he said. “But being in downtown Cape right near the river, that’s its own amenity.”