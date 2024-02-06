Representatives talk legislative priorities at Chamber event

A trio of state legislators spoke with constituents about priority issues for the legislative session during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Jan. 26.

State Reps. Barry Hovis, John Voss and Jamie Burger, respectively of Districts 146, 147 and 148, attended the forum at the Osage Centre, as did an audience of about 50 Chamber members.

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of District 27 was unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict.

Chamber president and CEO Rob Gilligan, who hosted the event, first asked the representatives which bills they’re sponsoring and focusing on.

Voss said he is focused on House Bill 2135, which would make marijuana a controlled substance that would violate employers’ drug-free workplace policies.

Audience members listen to a trio of state representatives during a Business Advocacy Coffee event hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 26. Some 50 chamber members attended the forum. Christopher Borro

“The business community in Cape Girardeau reached out to me and asked me to sponsor that. There are some concerns with marijuana now being legal in our state and its effect on the workplace,” Voss said. “We’re protecting an employer’s right to a drug-free workplace.”

Hovis said he is working on passing HB 2475, a right-to-repair bill for agricultural machinery.

“I’m trying to bring the agricultural side up to what’s already on the automotive side,” he said.

Burger said he is aiming to get HB 2153 passed. This bill would prohibit other states, particularly ones in the western part of the country, from pumping Missouri’s water without proper permits.

“We don’t want to send a 4-foot pipe of water all the way to California. They have ample drinking water they can get from the Pacific Ocean. They can treat that water and drink it. It may be expensive, but that’s what they’re going to need to do,” he said.

Other bills

Hovis, Voss and Burger all railed against various proposed bills that would eliminate all sales taxes on food.

“Those could be pretty devastating for several of our communities. ... Listen, nobody wants to pay taxes on necessities, but we cannot continue to strip away all the sales tax, all the property tax and expect that we can provide services at the local level,” Voss said. “We need revenue to run the state.”