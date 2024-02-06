All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 1, 2017
Report: University of Missouri System outlook optimistic
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A credit report suggests the University of Missouri System is on track to maintain its good credit rating despite declines in overall state funding and enrollment at its Columbia campus. Christian Basi, spokesman for the Columbia campus, said the research report issued Aug. ...
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A credit report suggests the University of Missouri System is on track to maintain its good credit rating despite declines in overall state funding and enrollment at its Columbia campus.

Christian Basi, spokesman for the Columbia campus, said the research report issued Aug. 25 from Moody's Investors Service was a consistent follow-up from the four-campus system's summer credit rating. The system received an Aa1 rating in June, which is the second-highest rating an institution can receive, the Columbia Missourian reported.

"The purpose was to take a little bit of a deeper dive for investors on some of the key credit strengths that the University of Missouri maintains, despite some of the pressure we see overall," said Eva Bogaty, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody's.

The report said one of those strengths is the system's broad geographic and program diversity. Bogaty said the more than 20 percent freshmen class enrollment decline at the Columbia campus in fall 2016 resulted in only a 4 percent overall enrollment drop for the entire four-campus system.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Another aspect that helps maintain the strong credit rating is the University of Missouri Health Care's profitability, according to the report. It said the health system's annual growth in patient-care revenue has made "significant contributions to the university system's overall bottom line."

The report also acknowledged system president Mun Choi's efforts to unite all of the campuses, solidify leadership and reduce expenses. Choi proposed a fiscal 2018 budget with more than $100 million in cost reductions and has begun reducing expenses and reallocating resources toward the Columbia campus.

"While the team has initiated several strategies in the last few months, getting the system and campuses to work together on strategic initiatives, and rebuilding and maintaining morale while cutting expenses will be a challenge over the next year or two," the report stated.

Bogaty said if the system doesn't successfully implement those actions, its strong credit profile will weaken.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy