All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 28, 2018
Report says more women traveling to Illinois for abortions
CHICAGO -- More women appear to be traveling to Illinois from out of state to have an abortion, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures, and activists say it could be because surrounding states have tighter restrictions. A December state report says more than 4,500 women crossed into Illinois to terminate a pregnancy in 2016, compared to just more than 3,200 abortions provided to out-of-state women in the previous year...
Associated Press

CHICAGO -- More women appear to be traveling to Illinois from out of state to have an abortion, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures, and activists say it could be because surrounding states have tighter restrictions.

A December state report says more than 4,500 women crossed into Illinois to terminate a pregnancy in 2016, compared to just more than 3,200 abortions provided to out-of-state women in the previous year.

Overall, the number of abortions performed in Illinois dropped from more than 39,800 in 2015 to fewer than 38,400 in 2016, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Both anti-abortion and abortion rights activists speculate tighter regulations in other Midwest states could be sending more women to Illinois.

Illinois has been expanding abortion access, but many neighboring states, including Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana and Kentucky, have passed restrictions.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Illinois is surrounded by states with restrictive barriers that make it very difficult for patients to get the care they need," said Planned Parenthood of Illinois spokeswoman Julie Lynn.

More permissive laws are detrimental to women and the unborn, said Emily Troscinski, executive director of Illinois Right to Life.

"Illinois has become a dumping ground for other states with our flimsy abortion laws and politicians' flippant attitude toward providing women with resources on all their options," she said.

Troscinski attributed the overall drop in abortions to more young people identifying as "pro-life," as well as resources providing support to women who have unplanned pregnancies and choose to carry to term. She said she fears the number of abortions in the state will rise after a state law passed last year expanded taxpayer-subsidized abortions to women covered by Medicaid and state employee insurance.

"For or against abortion, purposefully increasing the number of abortions and forcing those who oppose abortion to pay for the increase is appalling," said Troscinski.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy