Report says more women traveling to Illinois for abortions

CHICAGO -- More women appear to be traveling to Illinois from out of state to have an abortion, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures, and activists say it could be because surrounding states have tighter restrictions.

A December state report says more than 4,500 women crossed into Illinois to terminate a pregnancy in 2016, compared to just more than 3,200 abortions provided to out-of-state women in the previous year.

Overall, the number of abortions performed in Illinois dropped from more than 39,800 in 2015 to fewer than 38,400 in 2016, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Both anti-abortion and abortion rights activists speculate tighter regulations in other Midwest states could be sending more women to Illinois.

Illinois has been expanding abortion access, but many neighboring states, including Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana and Kentucky, have passed restrictions.