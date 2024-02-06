Report: Most pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri are avoidable

Four of every five pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri are preventable.
That’s one of several key findings of a new report issued Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) examining maternal mortality in the state.
The first-of-its-kind report was published by the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review (PAMR) board and was based on the deaths of the 60 Missouri women who died while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy in 2017, the most recent year for which data was available.
The PAMR board is a multidisciplinary panel of medical experts from across the state and was tasked with studying the causes and contributing factors associated with maternal mortality and also looked at potential steps that can be taken to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.
For the purposes of the report, a “pregnancy-associated” death was defined as the death of a woman within a year of her pregnancy that was not a direct result of the pregnancy, while a “pregnancy-related” death was directly attributable to a woman’s pregnancy.
In addition to determining 80% of Missouri’s 2017’s pregnancy-related deaths could have been avoided, the report, titled “Missouri Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review: 2017 Annual Report,” contains several other key findings, including:
According to DHSS, the PAMR board has almost completed its review of 2018 maternal morbidity statistics and will soon begin reviewing 2019 death data. These reports, the agency said, will be available once all cases have been reviewed.
The 2017 report, including the PAMR board’s recommendations, is available online at www.health.mo.gov/data/pamr.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.