Report: Most pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri are avoidable

Four of every five pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri are preventable.

That’s one of several key findings of a new report issued Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) examining maternal mortality in the state.

The first-of-its-kind report was published by the state’s Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review (PAMR) board and was based on the deaths of the 60 Missouri women who died while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy in 2017, the most recent year for which data was available.

The PAMR board is a multidisciplinary panel of medical experts from across the state and was tasked with studying the causes and contributing factors associated with maternal mortality and also looked at potential steps that can be taken to prevent similar deaths from occurring in the future.