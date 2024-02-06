All sections
NewsAugust 26, 2019

Report lays out motive in shooting death of Madison Robinson; weapons retrieved

A shooting Saturday night in the 900 block of Jefferson Street that left one person dead and another wounded is believed to have been in retaliation for an assault earlier in the day, according to a probable cause statement filed by an investigating officer...

Jay Wolz & Ben Matthews
An ambulance leaves the scene while emergency personnel respond to a shots fired call Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Cape Girardeau. At the scene, Cape Girardeau police officer Richard McCall was only able to confirm that shots were fired and two people were transported to the hospital.
(Editor's note: The name of the witness has been removed from this story after Cape Girardeau public school officials voiced concerns regarding potential violence associated with this case on the district's campuses.)

A shooting Saturday night in the 900 block of Jefferson Street that left one person dead and another wounded is believed to have been in retaliation for an assault earlier in the day, according to a probable cause statement filed by an investigating officer.

Isaiah M. Lane, 29, of St. Louis is being held on a $1 million cash bond in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old Madison Robinson and wounded a 20-year-old male who has not been identified. Lane has been charged with murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting took place at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday outside Robinson's home at 916 Jefferson. Police dispatched to the scene found Robinson and the unidentified male on the front porch of the house. Robinson had an apparent gunshot wound to her neck while the second shooting victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his lower left leg. Both were taken by ambulance to local hospitals where Robinson died as a result of her wound.

A probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau officer Jeffrey Bonham, indicated a witness supplied information leading to Lane's arrest.

According to the probable cause statement, "[The witness] advised that earlier in the day (prior to the shooting), she was assaulted during a physical altercation at 916 Jefferson. [The witness] stated after the physical altercation she told Lane about what happened. Lane asked [the witness] if [the witness] was hurt during the fight. [The witness] told Lane [the witness'] head was still in pain. [The witness] advised that this seemed to enrage Lane."

The probable-cause document said "[The witness] told investigators that later, and just prior to the shooting, [the witness] was riding in the same vehicle as Lane. [The witness] stated that Lane drove by the victim's residence and made mention of several occupants standing on the front porch. [The witness] advised that a short time later Lane held up a large black handgun" and threatened the occupants on the front porch of the victim's house.

The witness reportedly told police, based on Lane's statements, believing Lane was "planning on returning to 916 Jefferson to seek revenge."

The witness told police Lane dropped the witness off at a nearby residence "as [the witness] did not want to be part of the retaliation against the victims." [The witness] reportedly heard gunshots about 15 minutes later coming from the 900 block of Jefferson.

According to the probable cause statement, the witness told police Lane "pulled up to [the witness'] location a couple minutes after the shooting. [The witness] stated Lane was breathing super hard and stated 'One of them asses had to get hit.' [The witness] stated [the witness] got into the vehicle with Lane and they returned to a residence in Cape Girardeau. Upon arrival, Lane immediately showered and changed his clothes. [The witness] stated they left the residence in a vehicle and a short time later [the witness] saw Lane dispose of two firearms within the city limits of Cape Girardeau."

Police said the witness was able to give a general description of the area where Lane had disposed of the firearms which were later recovered by police.

Lane reportedly told the witness, as quoted in the probable cause statement, "Bitch, if I get jammed because of you, imma shoot yo ass next."

According to the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's office, Lane had previously been convicted of armed criminal action in connection with a 2006 armed robbery in Cape Girardeau.

