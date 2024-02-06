(Editor's note: The name of the witness has been removed from this story after Cape Girardeau public school officials voiced concerns regarding potential violence associated with this case on the district's campuses.)

A shooting Saturday night in the 900 block of Jefferson Street that left one person dead and another wounded is believed to have been in retaliation for an assault earlier in the day, according to a probable cause statement filed by an investigating officer.

Isaiah M. Lane, 29, of St. Louis is being held on a $1 million cash bond in connection with the shooting that killed 15-year-old Madison Robinson and wounded a 20-year-old male who has not been identified. Lane has been charged with murder in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting took place at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday outside Robinson's home at 916 Jefferson. Police dispatched to the scene found Robinson and the unidentified male on the front porch of the house. Robinson had an apparent gunshot wound to her neck while the second shooting victim had an apparent gunshot wound to his lower left leg. Both were taken by ambulance to local hospitals where Robinson died as a result of her wound.

A probable-cause statement filed by Cape Girardeau officer Jeffrey Bonham, indicated a witness supplied information leading to Lane's arrest.

According to the probable cause statement, "[The witness] advised that earlier in the day (prior to the shooting), she was assaulted during a physical altercation at 916 Jefferson. [The witness] stated after the physical altercation she told Lane about what happened. Lane asked [the witness] if [the witness] was hurt during the fight. [The witness] told Lane [the witness'] head was still in pain. [The witness] advised that this seemed to enrage Lane."