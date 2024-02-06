On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower energy costs.

The release is an effort to lower prices American consumers see at the pump and home heating bills. Other countries, including China, India and Japan, have also agreed to tap into their emergency petroleum reserves in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices.

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith is not impressed.

"Releasing three days worth of oil and begging foreign countries to send us more are nothing more than attempts to reverse the bad headlines surrounding his failed leadership," Smith said in a statement to the Southeast Missourian.

In 2020, the U.S. averaged about 18.12 million barrels per day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.