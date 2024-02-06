U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of several politicians in recent days calling for punitive actions against colleges that allow anti-Israel protests on their campuses.

At protests across the country, students have rallied for different types of actions regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip as civilian deaths climb.

The protests — and elected officials' reactions — have ignited First Amendment concerns, while also sparking debate of what constitutes antisemitic speech and threats.

First Amendment experts say the sentiments to defund colleges or deporting student protesters don't pass muster of First Amendment precedent established by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former President Donald J. Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott — all three of whom are candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — were among those calling for stripping student visas of any foreign students protesting against Israel, a U.S. ally. Such protests have been interpreted by some as pro-Hamas or antisemitic. The anti-Israel sentiment falls on a spectrum, from demands for a cease-fire to the full support of Hamas, a terrorist organization, and further extends on the spectrum to hate speech. Some students are "against violence, but we're just asking for the lives of Palestinians to be acknowledged as well," Nadia Ali, a Columbia University student protester, told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Jewish students are seeking protection from universities.

NBC News reported that antisemitic incidents rose 388% since Oct. 7 — when Hamas members entered Israel and killed about 1,400 people, mostly civilians — adding that more than 100 colleges and universities nationwide had seen walkouts or planned walkouts in support of the Palestinian people.

Smith's comments

In addition to calling for stripping students' visa status, several officials, including Smith, have said colleges should face financial punishments for such protests.

"The Ways and Means Committee, the panel with sole jurisdiction over tax policy, will call in these schools because it is unacceptable that tax-funded universities are allowing student organizations to support terrorists. It is un-American," Smith said on Fox Business on Oct. 20. "We're going to be looking at the tax-free status of billion-dollar endowments, for instance. We're going to make sure these universities are held accountable. Unfortunately, these schools are more focused on pushing woke, liberal ideas across this country and ingraining these views into future generations of Americans."

Smith doubled down on his comments in written form. In a column published in the Southeast Missourian on Oct. 25, he wrote, "Congress and the American people will not forget on what side these institutions stood the day the largest number of Jewish people were killed since the Holocaust, and they must be held to account for their implicit, vile support of Hamas terrorists and violence against the people of Israel. Many of these organizations currently enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States, and their statements call into question the academic or charitable missions they claim to pursue. As the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, I can promise that we will be looking further into what mission these universities are pursuing and will do everything we can to ensure our next generations are being educated — not indoctrinated — at the expense of American taxpayers."

Smith's office did not respond to a reporter's questions regarding how his suggestions would align with First Amendment protections or the newspaper's queries concerning enforcement of this policy, including how the government would determine which students were pro-Hamas vs. anti-war.

In his most recent column, published Oct. 31 in the Southeast Missourian, Smith wrote he was fighting for the First Amendment in other areas, focusing on his push against the government's efforts to "censor social media posts" regarding the government's efforts with social media companies to "fight misinformation".

In the column, Smith stated "government officials shouldn't be able to decide what is acceptable speech." He said he hopes the Supreme Court, regarding the government's intervention in social media, "will do the right thing and rule that the federal government's actions were unconstitutional, and make sure these attacks on our freedom of speech never happen again. ... I will fight tooth and nail to stop the Left's nonstop efforts to force their radical beliefs and liberal values."