Rep. Jason Smith: White House's American Rescue Plan costs too much

Jason Smith, Southeast Missouri’s representative in Congress, said President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus relief package, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan,” is “a lot of spending.”

The bill, according to reports, could pass the U.S. House by the end of February.

“If you count the $1.9 trillion (proposed) and the $4 trillion that’s already been (appropriated), that’s $6 trillion — and we still have over $1 trillion that has yet to be spent,” said Smith, the ranking GOP member on the House Budget Committee, a panel on which the 40-year-old representative has served since 2017.

Smith, an 8th District Republican, broke down the figures in an interview Thursday on C-Span’s “Washington Journal” program.

“If you divide $6 trillion by every American, that’s roughly $17,000 per American and $70,000 for a family of four,” he said, noting the $6 trillion in pandemic relief is more money than the gross domestic product of every country except for China and the U.S.

“That’s a lot of spending,” opined Smith, who offered his own preferred way forward in a half-hour interview on the cable channel.