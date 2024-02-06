Rep. Jason Smith supports Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith remains four square behind Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House, despite failing to win the job through 11 ballots cast since Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Smith, who has represented 30 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in the House since 2013, released the following statement Thursday evening, Jan. 5, to the Southeast Missourian.
"Electing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker is the final piece of the puzzle for House Republicans to begin delivering on the promises we made to the American people, including stopping the reckless spending, putting out the fires of inflation, ending the crisis at the border, and blocking the Internal Revenue Service from hiring 87,000 new agents," Smith said.
"McCarthy is backed by top conservatives including President Donald Trump and has committed to making Congress more open, transparent, and accountable to the American people than it has ever been. By electing McCarthy, we'll have the most conservative Speaker in our nation's history and the leader we need to begin the journey of getting our country back on the right track."
Smith is one of three candidates to be chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.
No business may be conducted in Congress' lower chamber until a speaker is seated.
Twenty Republicans oppose McCarthy's election as speaker, keeping the California Republican from attaining the necessary 218 votes to be seated as House leader.
