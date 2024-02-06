Remembering Toby Keith -- country star passes after cancer battle

Country music singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer since 2022.

The official Toby Keith website posted a statement Tuesday morning, Feb. 6, stating he “passed away peacefully last night Feb. 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage".

Keith, who had announced his cancer diagnosis in 2022, was known for his patriotism after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. One of his biggest hit songs was “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”, with lyrics bursting with patriotic pride:

“American girls and American guys/ We’ll always stand up and salute/ We’ll always recognize/ When we see Old Glory flying/ There’s a lot of men dead/ So we can sleep in peace at night when we lay down our head”.

During his performing career, Keith went on 11 USO tours to visit and play for troops serving overseas.

Toby Keith plays in front of a packed house March 9, 2003, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missourian editor Rick Fahr recalled one of Keith’s tours from 2008.

“The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Arkansas National Guard deployed to Iraq, and some of our guys were in Baghdad. Toby Keith visited there and put on a concert. One of my buddies was around him most of the time he was there and said he seemed to really enjoy performing for the troops,” he said. “Somewhere I have a picture of Toby Keith patting him on the head, laughing out loud.”

Keith came to Cape Girardeau twice, once for the SEMO District Fair in 2000 and once to the Show Me Center in 2003.

Along with Rascal Flatts, Keith performed during the Show Me Center’s 15th anniversary year of events. Tickets were $44.75 apiece. A Southeast Missourian article quoted David Ross, director at the Show Me center in 2003, as saying he thought people may faint because of the price of the tickets.