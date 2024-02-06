Birthright and Options for Women of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to create Releasing Grace Ministries, a not-for-profit community outreach program offering medical-quality pregnancy tests. Also offered are limited first trimester ultrasound, educational services, material sources, and community referrals to those facing unexpected pregnancy.
The organizations "uses a biblically-based approach study to guide abortion-wounded individuals through the process of addressing shame, guilt, pain and grief," according to the organizations pamphlet.
Releasing Grace has not officially begun its services, as its members are currently going through the education process for facilitating attendees of the program, however, it plans on opening in early 2022.
Women who participate in the program will go through a nine-week program, which includes meeting weekly and personal homework. Sharon Burgard, client services director for Options for Women, discussed what the Releasing Grace program will provide to post-abortive women.
"We have a workbook called 'Her Choice to Heal' and she's taking ownership of what she did and learning to accept it, quit denying it and then going into forgiveness for herself and God, from whatever she might feel," Burgard said. "A lot of them have been forced into it by their parents, when they were really young, or by their partners or men that didn't want to take responsibility."
The ministry is more group-oriented and members are encouraged to participate in the service when they are ready. The organization uses a faith-based approach to helping women who have had abortions, heal emotionally.
"I think most people have some sort of faith, maybe not in the God that I believe in, but most people have some sort of faith. With the forgiveness thing, a lot of people think God would never forgive them for doing something like that, and biblically we see Him forgive for a lot of things," Burgard said.
Leah Shrum, executive director for Options for Women, recently came into her role and looks forward to the benefits Releasing Grace Ministries will provide to women.
"I've always wanted to volunteer, but working as a nurse, there were a lot of different hours and I could never volunteer," Shrum said. "It's just wonderful. You can really see God at work. We either have a phone call, walk-in or a scheduled young lady come in. After we meet with them and show them support and love, we've had so many that have just said, 'Thank you, I couldn't see past today.' and they decided to keep their babies. It's very rewarding."
The organization also provides food items, clothing and essential infant care supplies to women who come to Options for Women.
For more information visit Options for Women, located at 354 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, or visit the ministry's website at www.releasinggrace.org.
