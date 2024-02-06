Birthright and Options for Women of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to create Releasing Grace Ministries, a not-for-profit community outreach program offering medical-quality pregnancy tests. Also offered are limited first trimester ultrasound, educational services, material sources, and community referrals to those facing unexpected pregnancy.

The organizations "uses a biblically-based approach study to guide abortion-wounded individuals through the process of addressing shame, guilt, pain and grief," according to the organizations pamphlet.

Releasing Grace has not officially begun its services, as its members are currently going through the education process for facilitating attendees of the program, however, it plans on opening in early 2022.

Women who participate in the program will go through a nine-week program, which includes meeting weekly and personal homework. Sharon Burgard, client services director for Options for Women, discussed what the Releasing Grace program will provide to post-abortive women.

"We have a workbook called 'Her Choice to Heal' and she's taking ownership of what she did and learning to accept it, quit denying it and then going into forgiveness for herself and God, from whatever she might feel," Burgard said. "A lot of them have been forced into it by their parents, when they were really young, or by their partners or men that didn't want to take responsibility."