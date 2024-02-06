Rehder talks legislative priorities for next year

State Sen.-elect Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) will be sworn in to the upper chamber of the Missouri General Assembly Jan. 6, and said Thursday she has “pre-filed” legislation for the coming regular session on her signature issue: a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP).
PDMP didn’t “get past the finish line,” as Rehder puts it, during her eight years as the representative of House District 148, despite vigorous advocacy.
The soon-to-be first term senator touts her successful push for right-to-work legislation in the House, suggesting her experience in the lower chamber will be an asset as she moves to the other side of the Capitol next month.
“What you have is more established relationships and institutional knowledge about how both houses (of government) work,” Rehder said.
Rehder, who will succeed Wayne Wallingford in the six-county Senate District 27, said she also has pre-filed a bill suggested by a Sikeston, Missouri, teacher.
Rehder’s “blended classes” bill would require adults taking technical classes during normal hours on high school property to get a background check.
“The idea is prevent the possibility of an adult, for example, with a recent felony drug charge from sitting next to and possibly befriending a teenager,” Rehder said.
Rehder said the measure will not stop such an adult from taking classes, just not in a blended situation, she added, adding every person deserves a second chance.
Rehder said she does not support a measure Sen. Jill Schupp (D-24/St. Louis) pre-filed this week allowing no-excuse absentee voting in upcoming elections, saying the various options Missourians had to cast ballots made sense only for the special circumstances of COVID-19.
“I think we handled the November election appropriately for the pandemic,” said Rehder, opining the variety of voting opportunities available in 2020 should end once the health emergency passes.
“In other states, you had the mailing out of ballots without them even being requested and that’s wrong,” she said.
“We have to have proper controls on the electoral process,” Rehder added.
Rehder is cautious about a pre-filed bill by Sen. Cindy McLaughlin (R-18/Shelbina) to block county health departments from “promulgating rules,” including the ability to impose mask mandates, as is currently in place in Cape Girardeau County.
“I would need to look at the bill first, but with that being said, an elected body should make these kinds of decisions,” she said.
Cape Girardeau County does have a five-member elected health department board, with an election scheduled April 6 with four seats coming open.
Roland Sander, Georgeanne Syler, Diane Howard, Emily Tuschoff Collins and John Freeze are currently serving.
Candidacy filing for the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center board opens Dec. 15 and closes Jan. 19.
Rehder said she agrees with Gov. Mike Parson that Missourians should take personal responsibility when it comes to taking steps to stay safe from the coronavirus.
“This is why I support the COVID protection bill, because we need to stop putting the blame on others,” she said.
A bill to shield health care workers providing COVID care; manufacturers producing, designing and selling pandemic-related goods; and premises such as schools, churches, businesses and not-for-profits from lawsuits was pulled from lawmaker consideration in the special session that ended Wednesday in Jefferson City.
The legislation is expected to be re-introduced in January.
Rehder said she will continue to oppose Wayfair legislation allowing the state to collect taxes on online sales.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.