Rehder talks legislative priorities for next year

State Sen.-elect Holly Rehder (R-Scott City) will be sworn in to the upper chamber of the Missouri General Assembly Jan. 6, and said Thursday she has “pre-filed” legislation for the coming regular session on her signature issue: a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP).

PDMP didn’t “get past the finish line,” as Rehder puts it, during her eight years as the representative of House District 148, despite vigorous advocacy.

The soon-to-be first term senator touts her successful push for right-to-work legislation in the House, suggesting her experience in the lower chamber will be an asset as she moves to the other side of the Capitol next month.

“What you have is more established relationships and institutional knowledge about how both houses (of government) work,” Rehder said.

Rehder, who will succeed Wayne Wallingford in the six-county Senate District 27, said she also has pre-filed a bill suggested by a Sikeston, Missouri, teacher.

Rehder’s “blended classes” bill would require adults taking technical classes during normal hours on high school property to get a background check.

“The idea is prevent the possibility of an adult, for example, with a recent felony drug charge from sitting next to and possibly befriending a teenager,” Rehder said.

Rehder said the measure will not stop such an adult from taking classes, just not in a blended situation, she added, adding every person deserves a second chance.

Elections

Rehder said she does not support a measure Sen. Jill Schupp (D-24/St. Louis) pre-filed this week allowing no-excuse absentee voting in upcoming elections, saying the various options Missourians had to cast ballots made sense only for the special circumstances of COVID-19.

“I think we handled the November election appropriately for the pandemic,” said Rehder, opining the variety of voting opportunities available in 2020 should end once the health emergency passes.

“In other states, you had the mailing out of ballots without them even being requested and that’s wrong,” she said.

“We have to have proper controls on the electoral process,” Rehder added.