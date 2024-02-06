Rehder, Swan face off for state Senate seat

In what may be the most contentious local race for the Missouri General Assembly, two Republican candidates vie for the 27th Senate District seat being vacated by Wayne Wallingford due to term limits.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The candidates are two Missouri House representatives who cannot run for re-election to their current seats: Rep. Holly Rehder of Scott City and Rep. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau.

According to required financial disclosure documents filed July 15 with the Missouri Ethics Commission by the GOP hopefuls, a total of $417,277 has been spent on the race, with Rehder outspending Swan by more than a 2-1 margin.

Both seasoned House members use alliterative invective in political advertisements to attack the other.

Rehder calls her opponent, "Swampy Swan," accusing her of having missed hundreds of votes and of blocking protections for gun owners.

Swan calls Rehder a "liberal lobbyist," suggesting Rehder is sympathetic to socialism and wants to raise taxes.

The winner of the August 4 primary will face Democrat Donnie Owens of Marquand in November.