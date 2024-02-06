Rehder joins formal call for special session on Biden vaccine mandate

Count state Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) among those in opposition to the Biden administration's COVID vaccine mandate.

Rehder is a signatory — along with 15 of her Senate Republican colleagues — to a letter sent to Gov. Mike Parson asking a special General Assembly session be called to prevent the mandate from taking effect in Missouri.

"I am not against the vaccine but (receiving) it is and should remain a personal choice," said Rehder, who took her seat succeeding Wayne Wallingford in the legislature's upper chamber in January.

"This is America, and we are still the land of the free. The government overreach is atrocious, and we will do all we can to stop it," she added.

State Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146), who contracted COVID in November, also is opposed to the Biden mandate.

"(Vaccination) should be a personal choice in consultation with a physician," said Hovis, adding he has not been inoculated for COVID but is considering receiving a vaccine dose.

"I want an antibody test first," he added, noting he was ill for two weeks around Thanksgiving with a fever and fatigue.

The mandate

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a plan for employers with at least 100 workers to require their employees to be inoculated against COVID-19 or, as an alternative, submit weekly negative test results.