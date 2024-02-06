Region’s gas prices continue rise

With Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff of summer driving fast approaching, the price at the pump has leaped.

The national average Wednesday for unleaded gasoline, according to AAA, is now $4.567, while in Missouri — boasting the third-lowest prices in the United States — the average is $4.10, the highest Missourians have seen.

Close to home

Regionally, the unleaded average is $4.17, up 20 cents from a week ago and up 43 cents from a month ago, AAA says.

GasBuddy.com reports the following price ranges Wednesday in local communities.