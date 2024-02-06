Region’s gas prices continue rise

With Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff of summer driving fast approaching, the price at the pump has leaped.
The national average Wednesday for unleaded gasoline, according to AAA, is now $4.567, while in Missouri — boasting the third-lowest prices in the United States — the average is $4.10, the highest Missourians have seen.
Regionally, the unleaded average is $4.17, up 20 cents from a week ago and up 43 cents from a month ago, AAA says.
GasBuddy.com reports the following price ranges Wednesday in local communities.
A survey by AAA found 59% of Americans said they would change their driving habits if gas prices reached $4 a gallon, with 75% saying they'd do the same if prices topped $5.
One way AAA said people could alter their lifestyles in reaction to high prices is to increase visits to supercenters and warehouse clubs — stores typically carrying a wide range of products without consumers making multiple trips.
Officials of Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) announced Wednesday they are in receipt of a first draft of an electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan from their Kansas-based consultant, Olsson.
After a comment period over the summer, SEMPO is expected to act to approve a final EV plan in September, according to the organization's executive director Alex McElroy.
