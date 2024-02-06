The Redhawk Food Pantry at Southeast Missouri State University has been open for less than one year, but already itï¿½s established itself as a center for students who need a little extra help.

With increased usage comes increased need for donations, said Laurie Taylor, manager of Textbook Rental, where the food pantry is housed. In addition to canned goods and nonperishable food items, school supplies and personal hygiene items line the metal shelves.

But more donations are necessary to keep helping those who need it, Taylor said.

Amy Krebs, student manager of the food pantry, who works part-time and oversees volunteers, said university students and employees are welcome to access the pantry once every two weeks.

ï¿½Itï¿½s set up like a store,ï¿½ Krebs said, where patrons can choose the kind of items they need, but the amount they can take is limited.

A poster with Rowdy Redhawk is seen Thursday at the Redhawk Food Pantry at Southeast Missouri State University. Fred Lynch

No background information is required ï¿½ only a Southeast ID card, Krebs said.

Before this month, Taylor said, a maximum of about 20 students a month had used the facility.

But as of Thursday, 21 students had been by, Taylor said.

ï¿½Just seeing the need on campus was pretty eye-opening,ï¿½ Krebs said.

Sheï¿½s heard some stories that really drove home the need for the food pantry.

Amy Krebs, student manager at the Redhawk Food Pantry, checks a food donation Thursday for its expiration date. Fred Lynch

There was the student who had multiple siblings and whose parents had fallen on hard financial times.

ï¿½This was the only way theyï¿½d get lunch,ï¿½ Krebs said.

Other students have been visibly excited over items such as peanut butter, she added.

ï¿½Itï¿½s such a good cause,ï¿½ Krebs said.

Career Services at Southeast also has a presence in the pantry: a rack of professional clothing, the Career Closet.