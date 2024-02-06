The Redhawk Food Pantry at Southeast Missouri State University has been open for less than one year, but already itï¿½s established itself as a center for students who need a little extra help.
With increased usage comes increased need for donations, said Laurie Taylor, manager of Textbook Rental, where the food pantry is housed. In addition to canned goods and nonperishable food items, school supplies and personal hygiene items line the metal shelves.
But more donations are necessary to keep helping those who need it, Taylor said.
Amy Krebs, student manager of the food pantry, who works part-time and oversees volunteers, said university students and employees are welcome to access the pantry once every two weeks.
ï¿½Itï¿½s set up like a store,ï¿½ Krebs said, where patrons can choose the kind of items they need, but the amount they can take is limited.
No background information is required ï¿½ only a Southeast ID card, Krebs said.
Before this month, Taylor said, a maximum of about 20 students a month had used the facility.
But as of Thursday, 21 students had been by, Taylor said.
ï¿½Just seeing the need on campus was pretty eye-opening,ï¿½ Krebs said.
Sheï¿½s heard some stories that really drove home the need for the food pantry.
There was the student who had multiple siblings and whose parents had fallen on hard financial times.
ï¿½This was the only way theyï¿½d get lunch,ï¿½ Krebs said.
Other students have been visibly excited over items such as peanut butter, she added.
ï¿½Itï¿½s such a good cause,ï¿½ Krebs said.
Career Services at Southeast also has a presence in the pantry: a rack of professional clothing, the Career Closet.
Students who are already there for food and supplies also can pick up clothing for a job interview, for example, said Bruce Skinner, associate vice president for student life at Southeast.
Taylor had started a food pantry several years before and it spoke to her heart, she said.
The response from both patrons and community members has been wonderful, Skinner said.
In March, Skinner had stated the food pantry would not be funded by the university, aside from a one-time grant of $15,000 over three years to cover startup costs and limited operational expenses, according to earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian.
Theyï¿½re still on track with that original goal, Skinner said.
Taylor said banks in Cape Girardeau have donated, and AT&T did a food and supplies drive last fall that helped replenish stock.
Skinner said Greek students on campus have been a huge help, too.
ï¿½Weï¿½ve been pleasantly surprised by the generosity,ï¿½ Skinner said.
Taylor said a student getting books earlier this week saw the ï¿½food pantryï¿½ sign and asked to donate, there on the spot.
Thatï¿½s what they love to see, Taylor said.
Nonperishable food, school supplies including notebooks and pens and personal-care items all are accepted at the food pantry inside Textbook Rental, Kent Library, room 123, during regular business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Skinner said.
Monetary donations can be made online at www.semo.edu/pantry, under Contribute.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
1 University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Kent Library, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.