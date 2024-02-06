All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 30, 2020

Red and Black Affair to benefit Jackson schools foundation

Now in its 11th year, the Red and Black Affair gala event to benefit the Jackson schools’ foundation is set for Saturday night at the Jackson Civic Center. Merideth Pobst, district communications director who also oversees the foundation, said she’s proud of what the foundation event’s proceeds can do for the district and students...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Event attendees sit a their tables during the 10th annual Red and Black Affair on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Jackson Civic Center. The event benefits the Jackson R-2 School District Foundation.
Event attendees sit a their tables during the 10th annual Red and Black Affair on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Jackson Civic Center. The event benefits the Jackson R-2 School District Foundation.Jacob Wiegand

Now in its 11th year, the Red and Black Affair gala event to benefit the Jackson schools’ foundation is set for Saturday night at the Jackson Civic Center.

Merideth Pobst, district communications director who also oversees the foundation, said she’s proud of what the foundation event’s proceeds can do for the district and students.

About 500 guests are expected, Pobst said, and Tuesday she said tickets will likely be sold out before Saturday.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts officially at 6:30 p.m., she said.

The event is a great opportunity to highlight as many Jackson school alumni as possible, she said.

Jackson alum Kyle Taylor has donated a piece of art to the silent auction this year, Pobst said.

Taylor specializes in creating portraits of professional athletes, and painted a 36-by-48-inch portrait of St. Louis Cardinals player Matt Carpenter, Pobst said.

The piece is signed by Carpenter, too, she added.

Shades of Soul will play again this year — some band members graduated from Jackson, she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“They tailor some music to our crowd. They know a lot of the people, and it’s good that they can interact with the crowd,” Pobst said.

This year’s theme is A Glowing Time, which will be a fun atmosphere, she added.

“We like to say we put the fun in fundraiser,” Pobst quipped.

Proceeds from the gala help fund the teaching and learning grant program within the foundation, Pobst said.

“Next school year, our teachers can write grants that contribute to anything that expands the education process outside of the norm,” she said. For example, teachers could ask for funds to help grow a club, such as the robotics club. The music program sometimes asks for additional instruments, or a teacher might want to fund a field trip.

“If a student wanted to participate in an extracurricular but doesn’t have the means to fund, for example, club dues, we have funds to do that,” Pobst said. “It covers a lot of ground for us.”

Pobst said she loves to help people in need, and now in her eighth year running the event, she’s seen a lot of good come directly from this event and other fundraisers throughout the year.

“I see where it’s come from since I started,” she said. “I know what it means to our kiddos to receive items from the program, and see our teachers benefit, too.”

For more information, contact the district office at (573) 243-9501.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy