Red and Black Affair to benefit Jackson schools foundation

Now in its 11th year, the Red and Black Affair gala event to benefit the Jackson schools’ foundation is set for Saturday night at the Jackson Civic Center.

Merideth Pobst, district communications director who also oversees the foundation, said she’s proud of what the foundation event’s proceeds can do for the district and students.

About 500 guests are expected, Pobst said, and Tuesday she said tickets will likely be sold out before Saturday.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts officially at 6:30 p.m., she said.

The event is a great opportunity to highlight as many Jackson school alumni as possible, she said.

Jackson alum Kyle Taylor has donated a piece of art to the silent auction this year, Pobst said.

Taylor specializes in creating portraits of professional athletes, and painted a 36-by-48-inch portrait of St. Louis Cardinals player Matt Carpenter, Pobst said.

The piece is signed by Carpenter, too, she added.

Shades of Soul will play again this year — some band members graduated from Jackson, she said.