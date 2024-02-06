In the latest indication of strong bricks-and-mortar local retail activity, Cape Girardeau County broke the $9 million barrier in annual general sales tax revenue for the first time in 2022, according to information supplied by state Department of Revenue.
Only a year ago, Cape County surged past $8 million on a 12-month basis for the first time.
Spreadsheet data supplied by County Treasurer Roger Hudson showed the county received $833,320.43 in December 2022, pushing the full-year total to $9,199,252.66, representing an 8.6% increase from 2021.
In 2021, the county's 12-month general sales tax revenue figure stood at $8,469,518.42.
Three additional revenue funds also posted notable increases for the year as a whole.
