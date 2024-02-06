All sections
NewsDecember 10, 2022

Record-setting year for Cape Girardeau County general sales tax revenue

In the latest indication of strong bricks-and-mortar local retail activity, Cape Girardeau County broke the $9 million barrier in annual general sales tax revenue for the first time in 2022, according to information supplied by state Department of Revenue...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Roger Hudson is treasurer of Cape Girardeau County. Hudson's office, using figures supplied by the state Department of Revenue, saw general sales tax revenue break the $9 million mark for the first time in 2022.
Roger Hudson is treasurer of Cape Girardeau County. Hudson's office, using figures supplied by the state Department of Revenue, saw general sales tax revenue break the $9 million mark for the first time in 2022.

In the latest indication of strong bricks-and-mortar local retail activity, Cape Girardeau County broke the $9 million barrier in annual general sales tax revenue for the first time in 2022, according to information supplied by state Department of Revenue.

Only a year ago, Cape County surged past $8 million on a 12-month basis for the first time.

Spreadsheet data supplied by County Treasurer Roger Hudson showed the county received $833,320.43 in December 2022, pushing the full-year total to $9,199,252.66, representing an 8.6% increase from 2021.

In 2021, the county's 12-month general sales tax revenue figure stood at $8,469,518.42.

Other

Three additional revenue funds also posted notable increases for the year as a whole.

  • Use Tax: 2022 revenue totaled $3,060,611.02, up 3% from 2021. The levy on online and out-of-state sales, narrowly approved by county voters in April 2015, is restricted to the current county courthouse in Jackson.
  • Proposition 1: $9.2 million was received in 2022, up 8.8% from a year ago. This tax was OK'd in an August 2006 plebiscite to provide the county with road and bridge improvement monies.
  • Law Enforcement/Public Safety Tax: A total of $9.1 million was received in 2022 for this fund, an 8.3% hike over 2021, to aid the county sheriff's office in hiring and retaining staff, upgrade departmental equipment and underwrite jail operations. This tax is the most recent fiscal referendum OK'd by county voters, winning approval in June 2020.
Local News
