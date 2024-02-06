Record month for hotel/motel tax

City of Cape Girardeau hotel/motel tax receipts for the month of April were $105,715.44, reportedly the first time monthly revenues for the levy have surmounted a six-figure threshold.

In the nine-month period of July 2022 through April 2023, the 7.5% tax on hotel rooms within city limits had amassed $867,833.47, 8.2% ahead of the same period one year ago.

Assuming the tax brings in at least the same revenue for May and June this year, revenues should surpass $1 million for the 12-month period of July 2022 to June 2023, which would also be a first.

"Definitely with inflation, with prices increasing, with wages going up and with expenses up significantly, all of this is combining to push tax revenue forward," said John Echimovich, vice president of operations for Midamerica Hotels.

Midamerica's properties in Cape Girardeau are Auburn Place Hotel & Suites, Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

Construction of a Tru by Hilton hotel, the latest announced project of the company, should begin later this year next door to Cape Girardeau Sportsplex.