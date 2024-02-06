Next school year, the United Way of Southeast Missouri will augment its Read to Succeed program with a Read to Excel program targeted at older readers, facilitated by the DeltaCorps Regional Authority.

Currently, United Way volunteers in the Read to Succeed program tutor kindergartners and first-graders in all Cape Girardeau public schools.

Executive director Elizabeth Shelton said the Read to Succeed program has been shown to be a success since its inception in 2011.

“We now have data demonstrating those students who were in kindergarten and first grade that year and are now in third and fourth grade have the highest reading proficiency of any of the other cohorts,” she said.

While Read to Succeed focuses on giving new readers extra practice, the Read to Excel program will be implemented in second- through sixth-grade classrooms to target students who read below grade level.

“In theory, all students now up to grade five next year will have been in a cohort that participated in Read to Succeed,” Shelton said. “Now we can expand it, catching the struggling readers.”

The goal of the program, Shelton said, is to advance participating students at least one additional grade level and reading at grade level by the end of next year.